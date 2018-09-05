DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Al Makura Donates To Victims Of Azare Market Fire Disaster

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

Nassarawa State Governor Alhaji Umaru Tanko Almakura has made a personal donation of Two Million Naira (N2, 000,000) to the victims of Azare Market Fire Disaster in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The Governor who sent a three man delegation led by Nassarawa State Commissioner of Works Engineer Wada Yahaya to the Emir of Katagum Alhaji Umar Farouk II commiserated with the victims and prays to almighty Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the pains of the tragedy.

Excerpts from the letter with reference number; GHL/INF/1/VOL.VII/578 which was signed by the governor himself quoted the governor nor saying “the unfortunate incident occurred when at the time when government was making concerted effort in turning around the economy of the State a situation that created a setback in the economic fortune of your subjects Bauchi State and the entire Country”

He said “While commiserating with you at this moment of grieve, I encourage you and your subjects to remain steadfast and committed to the cause of rebuilding the losses and forge ahead with the determination and acceptance of the will of Allah”

Receiving the donation the Emir of Katagum Alhaji Umar Farouk commended the Governor for the kind gesture and his assistance and pledged that the money will be put into use judiciously for the purpose it was meant for.

Emir Prayed to Allah to continue to protect and reward the governor abundantly for the kind gesture and handed the cheque to the Azare Central Market Fire Disaster Committee for necessary action.

Meanwhile the Secretary of the Azare Central Market Fire committee Saleh Mu’azu Azare has wrote an acknowledgement letter to the Governor via a letter number :ACMFDC/KEC/C/001/V.I and asdured him that the money was lodged in the account committee and will be honorably utilized for the purpose it was given .

You would recalled that Azare Central Market was occurred on Sunday 17th June 2018, Work of rebuilding the Market has started with the little contributions received from donor agencies and philanthropist and well meaning Nigerians with the Emir of Katagum Farouk personally supervising the Work as part of joint effort to ensure judicious use of all the donation received.