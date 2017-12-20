Alleged Missing Container: Custom, NDLEA Denies Knowledge Of Drug Container In Kano

By Yakubu Salisu, A Kano

In what seemed to be like a drama, the Nigerian custom Service Kano command and it’s counter part the NDLEA which it gave birth to has denied allegations that three containers carrying hard drugs which were seized in the state are no where to be found.

The Deputy Controller Kano, Jigawa Head Command DC Agbo A.H said that, there was no time the command made such arrest, but that the command currently has in its custody 591 cartons of confiscated drugs worth 60 million Naira which would soon be handed over to the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for the next line of action.

Agbo made this clear on Tuesday during the second day of a round table discussion organized by the Nigerian Senate on drug abuse epidemic in Nigeria.

The custom officer further explained that the service work hand in hand with National Agency for food, Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC, to ensure that all drugs imported into the state are properly screened and and certified safe for the public consumption by NAFDAC before its released to the owners.

He however, stressed the need for people to always check and confirm the source of their information before making allegations.

In his response, the state commander National drug and Law enforcement agency Hamza Umar also denied the knowledge of such arrests noting that his command about a month ago destroyed 54.244 Metric tons of hard and contraband Drugs.

That no such container has been handed over to his command.