September 11, 2018

Press Statement

Alleged Fraud: Arrest Tinubu Now, PDP Charges EFCC

…Says Buhari Presidency, a Citadel of Iniquity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Economic and

Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prove the strength of its

integrity by investigating and prosecuting the All Progressives Congress

(APC) leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over allegations of tax fraud.

The party said failure of the EFCC to invite and question Asiwaju Tinubu

over an alleged N160 billion tax fraud by a company linked to him will

not only suggest that the EFCC has become corrupt under the Buhari

Presidency, but also exposes the level of rot in the APC administration.

Nigerians can now see how the same Ibrahim Magu-led EFCC, which rushes

to pounce on, arrest and lock up innocent Nigerians, particularly,

perceived political opponents of President Buhari, without

investigation, has practically gone frozen and toothless because a

member of the APC cabal is involved.

Does it not smack of hypocrisy that President Buhari, who boasted that

he was going to jail more looters, has been looking the other way, while

Presidency officials suppress investigations since whistle blowers

alerted that Alpha Beta, a company linked with his party leader, Asiwaju

Tinubu, allegedly swindled Nigerians to the tune of a whopping N160

billion in tax fraud?

Is it not equally hypocritical that under the same President Buhari’s

watch, where the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has threatened to

block the bank accounts of tax evaders, a leader of his party had been

dragged before the EFCC, yet Mr President is pretending to be unaware?

If President Buhari is as clean as his handlers would want Nigerians to

believe; if the Presidency is not complicit of corruption, the PDP

challenges Mr. President to allow an investigation and prosecution of

Alpha Beta, in an open court, just as his government has been harrassing

the members of the opposition, as well as perceived opponents.

Nigerians can recall that when President Buhari declared that he will

jail more looters, the PDP welcomed him and challenged him to start with

looters in the APC and the Presidency and we insist that, in line with

the promise President Buhari made to Nigerians, Alpha Beta should be

charged accordingly.

The PDP also insists that President Buhari cannot be approving the

hounding of innocent opposition members or his perceived enemies on

allegations of corruption while at the same time always shielding and

defending his party members openly accused and indicted for corruption,

in addition to certificate forgers and national youth service corps

deserters, holding top positions in his government.

Finally, Mr. President should note that Nigerians are still waiting for

his response regarding alleged stealing of N9 trillion at the Nigeria

National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) under his watch; the alleged N1.4

trillion oil subsidy fraud involving officials at the Presidency; the

alleged diversion of N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil in 2017 by APC

interests; alleged stealing of N18 billion Internally Displaced Persons

(IDP) funds; the alleged stealing of over N25 billion National Health

Insurance Fund (NHIS), which investigation was stalled by the

Presidency, among others for which his Presidency has practically turned

into a citadel of iniquity and corruption.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary