DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

All Bauchi Guber Aspirants To Produce Joint Candidate To Defeat Abubakar

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

All Governorship Aspirant in the forthcoming 2019 General election in Bauchi State may unite and produce a single candidate that they will support in order to end the present administration of Governor Mohammed Abubakar from office.

A onetime Chairman of the defunct All Nigerian Peoples Party Alhaji Sani Shehu Sanin Mallam stated this in Misau at the commissioning of Misau Youth Volunteer Forum and 12 Sharon busses for his 2019 governorship election Captain Muhammad Bala Jibrin campaigns in the State. He said “we are holding meetings and we engage the aspirants in discussions so that at the end of the day they will present a single candidate that will contest the election and win for the development of the State”.

He said “we are the people who elected the present Governor with sincere mind that he will do his best towards the socio economic development of the State, but he failed us despite huge amount of resources collected from the federation account, collectively we elected him into power and collectively we will removed him by electing the best person that will put the interest of the State at heart rather than his own personal interest , someone that will fix the state and bring development to the door steps of entire Bauchi citizens”.

The director General of Captain Bala Jibrin Campaign Organisation Muhammad Aminu Tukur traced the history of election in the state and advised electorates to elect a visionary leader , a leader with a passion for the development of the state , a leader who will listen to his subordinates , elders , parents and well-meaning people towards the development of the State.

Gubernatorial aspirant Captain Bala Jibir urged the citizens to support his quest to better the state as a governor in 2019, He said it is not about me, but about us and the development of the state, if you feel you would not elect me please elect anybody that will come and rescue the State from the present administration that failed us.

He promised that if he was elected as the governor of the state, he would work hard towards the development of the State through prudent management of resources and sought the support of the citizens in the state to give him a chance of ruling the state in 2019, promising that such support would be taken seriously and he will not disappoint the people.

Jibrin took time to explained the support and his initiative towards assisting youths in the State when he was a Commissioner that included sponsoring Women from the 20 local government areas of the state to ready Gynecology, taking large number of Bauchi state Youths to learn Pilots Work in the United States of America and bringing so many projects that impacted positively on the lives of Bauchi People.

He advised the Emir’s of Bauchi and Katagum to appoint committee of trusted persons to assist v victims of Azare Central Market inferno and victims of Bauchi windstorm.