Aliyu Denies Sharing N1.6bn, Demands Apology From FG

The former governor of Niger state has distanced himself from ​the ​Federal Government list of looters in which his name was mentioned to have participated in ​the ​ sharing of N1.6bn. He revealed that at the time the money was shared he was leader of the G-7, hence was skipped from the sharing arrangement.

Aliyu said his relationship with government at the cent​re​ was frosty at the time, insisting the money was released to a former governor and female minister. He said the Economic and Financial Crimes

Commission (EFCC) invited persons involved in the sharing of the said money. He added that those involved have confessed and agreed to refund in instalments, saying the matter was in the ​public domain.

Aliyu whose observation was made through his Media Adviser, Mr. Israel A. Ebije in a statement has called on ​the ​federal government to produce evidence to support claims that he collected the money. He observed that his good name has been dragged in the mud adding that he demands to be exonerated.

“My attention has been drawn to Federal Government list where I was mentioned to have received the sum of N1.6bn from the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA). Let me categorically state for the

records that I never received such amount from the Jonathan administration. As leader of the G-7 I was not considered loyal enough to be entrusted with the fund, which as we may all recall was meant for campaign.

I have never been mentioned in any ONSA disbursement since 2015. I have no case with the federal government over the alleged disbursement or any other. I have every reason to believe the looters list in which my name was included was drafted to tarnish me before right thinking Nigerians. I believe somebody somewhere is leveraging on the unfortunate case I have with the Niger state government to present a bogus dragnet of alleged looters.

Let me therefore urge the federal government to delist me immediately from the alleged ​list of ​ looters. I demand that my name be cleared on this matter. I may consider other options as a citizen whose right as

guaranteed by the constitution of the federal government has been breached. I will not be used to serve interest of anybody or political party. I will not allow this matter to slide without justice.”

Aliyu further urged the federal government to be balanced in naming and shaming alleged looters, adding that the list is far from being exhaustive. He insisted that the list is politicized and craftily deployed to score cheap political points. He said Nigerians await to see names of politicians working with the APC government who have benefitted from the said loot. He urged the federal government not to

disappoint them.

Israel A. Ebije

Media Adviser to Former Governor of Niger state, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu