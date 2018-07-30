DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Al Makura Appoints Yakubu Lamai Media Director

His Excellency, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura Governor of Nasarawa State has approved the appointment of Yakubu Lamai as the Director General strategic communications and press affairs to the Executive Governor which effect from Thursday, 26th July, 2018.

Yakubu functions is to interact with the citizens, organization and communities on behalf of the Governor and speak on public policy issues which emanate from the Governor and also conduct appropriate liaison with Media Organization and related associations in providing a comprehensive media and corporate management strategy for the government.

Before Now, Lamai a season broadcaster, filmmaker and a writer. Yakubu holds an MFA in Film from Ohio University and a Master degree in international Affairs and strategic studies from the Nigeria Defence Academy among an array of academic qualifications.

Yakubu promised to put all his wealth of experience to deliver his duty for the good will of the people of Nasarawa state.