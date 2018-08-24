DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Akwa Ibom: Police Kill 4 Armed Robbers, Arrest 1

Good morning Gentlemen of the Press. I am elated to welcome you to this special press briefing. I appreciate and commend your unending partnership with the Akwa Ibom State Police Command towards the fight against crime and criminality in the State and the professional manner in which you balance your crime reports.

The Command under my watch has recorded another great breakthrough in her fight against criminal elements in the state. Yesterday, being the 23rd day of August, 20018, at about 5pm, five notorious armed robbers, led by Kingsley Peter, a.k.a “Morale” who is the gang leader, using three motorcycles robbed some persons along Aba road by Ikot Osurua before proceeding to a banking area along the same road to dispossess ATM customers and shops owners. My men of Ikot Ekpene Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, SP Benjamin Achegbani, trailed and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce shootout, four of the armed robbers were shot dead while one Akwaowo Daniel Umoren (m) of Ikot Inemme in Essien Udim Local Government Area was arrested with an AK47 with 60 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition. Other exhibits recovered were;

# 5 locally made Pistols

# 8 live cartridges

# 2 Rounds of 5.56mm ammunition

# 1 AK47 magazine

# 3 Expended cartridges

# 2 Masks

# 6 Assorted Phones

# Three Motorcycles

# Physical cash of 63,000 (Sixty three thousand naira ) only.

Our preliminary investigation reveals that the same armed bandits were those responsible for the robbery at Gulfsafrin Filling Station, located at Ukana, Ikot Ntuen, Essien Udim LGA, close to the residence of Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON.

The Command is poised to sustain her fight against every form of criminality in Akwa Ibom State and committed to protection of lives and property.

Let me use this opportunity to thank the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State for their support to the Nigeria Police and indeed other security agencies towards reducing crime to the barest minimum. Together we will continue to make Akwa Ibom remain one of the safest States in the Country. Thank you and God bless you.