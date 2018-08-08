DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Akwa Ibom Govt Sacks Akpabio’s Brother, Other Commissioner

The Akwa Ibom State Government has sacked the Commissioner for Labour, Productivity and Manpower Development, Ibanga Akpabio; and his counterpart in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Victor Antai from the state Executive Council with immediate effect.

Mr Ibanga, who is a younger brother to ex-governor and erstwhile Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, was sacked alongside Mr Antai who received the senator in Ibom International Airport following the news of Mr Akpabio’s defection from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh, said in Uyo on Wednesday that the two commissioners had to be removed from the State Executive Council following what he alleged to be “gross misconduct and non-compliance with public service rules.”

With the development, they have been mandated to hand over to the Permanent Secretary in their respective ministries before close of work on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.