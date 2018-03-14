DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Akwa Ibom Gov To Engage New Admin Consultants In Specialist Hospital

A new specialist who understands hospital administration, hospital records system and hospital ICT systems will soon be engaged to manage the affairs of the Ibom Specialist Hospital in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Governor Udom Emmanuel disclosed this to journalists shortly after inspecting the new dialyses and other equipment at the modern quaternary health center.

He said the duty of administering a quaternary center required specialized training, lamenting that the former management’s capability was questionable, hence the downward fortune in the hospital under their watch.

“We cannot put up this kind of facilities and give it to anybody to run. We want to bring people who are experts. These are people who are real Hospital Administrators. I don’t intend to go and bring a cardiologist and turn him to a Hospital administrator overnight.”

He maintained that he was undaunted by the blackmail peddled by the former consultants in a section of the media, as he was committed to doing the right thing at every point in time irrespective of propaganda.

Governor Emmanuel said he is expecting some consultants on the 19th and 20th of this month from United States of America, saying they are proven experts that have actually gone through the quaternary health delivery system overtime.

“They have the experience, they have the technology and they have what it takes they have the skills. We need to bring them in here and make sure this hospital is fully functional and I want to see that everything is on ground and then we are back to full steam”

The governor expressed happiness that the dialysis unit is functioning exceptionally well,and maintained his desire to see to the immediate functioning of the oncology section of the hospital to check the issues of cancer treatment.

He said he heard mixed stories about the new dialysis centre, but on his arrival, he saw a patient being treated and all the machines were in good working condition.

“Right now, we have 5 machines that are brand New, newly installed, newly commissioned that are working so well.”

“Oncology is something that I really really crave to start here because I know how much I spent every month on these facilities outside this country. The machine is not a problem. We’ve actually priced the machines. It’s the consultants now that we are actually trying to recruit.”

He assured that the new consultants are from Africa and other parts of the world who have the zeal and are interested to work in the hospital.

Earlier, the Acting Medical Director, Dr Iniobong Etukudo who had conducted the governor round the facilities said there was no dialyses equipment until the intervention of the governor and commended Mr Emmanuel for his passion in improved healthcare delivery in the state.

The commissioner form Health, Dr Dominick Ukpong, secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Udoh, the Attorney General Barr. Uwemedimo Nwoko and the House of Assembly member from Onna, Mr Nse Essien, were among those in the Governor’s entourage.