DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Akpabio Faces Recall From Senate

A senator, who represented Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District in 1999, Ibok Essien, has revealed an ongoing plan to recall a former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Essien said that the “leaders of the senatorial district would meet soon to finalise arrangements for Akpabio’s recall process.”

He said this in an interview with Punch, adding that the PDP elders from the three senatorial districts of Akwa Ibom State had “withdrawn the endorsement they gave to Akpabio, to return to the Senate for a second term.”

The former lawmaker further stated that the elders had declared Akpabio’s seat vacant.

Essien added that the recall process would be done after necessary clearance with the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Asked when the process will commence, Essien said, “I can’t tell you now until we meet at the right date when the actual process of recall will begin.”

–

Source: http://dailypost.ng/2018/08/12/defection-akpabio-faces-recall-senate/