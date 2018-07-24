DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Air-Force Brutality: Agency Boss Calls For Investigation, Demands Justice

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Sequel to videos which have gone viral on the social media over the weekend in which some men of the Nigerian Air-force were seen punishing some officials of the Kano State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), the Managing Director of the Agency Arch. Ibrahim Garba Kabara has condemned the act in strongest term describing it as an act of terror against fellow citizens by the men of the Nigerian Air-force.

Kabara who was at the Kano Air-force Barrack to lodge an official complain before the Commandant, Air Commodore I. Sani over the inhumane treatment meted on his men by some of the gun wielding men of the service, kabara demands for full investigation into the matter and stressed that justice must be served.

According to him, “ No one is above the laws of the country, be you a military man or whatever, our boys were carrying out their official duty of controlling the traffic when some of the air force men in a try-cycle refused to obey the traffic order, this, we were informed resulted into a misunderstanding between them and our boys”

“ The Military men whom were in plain clothes, left the scene, went back to their Barrack and came back with backups who descended on our men assaulting them, forcing them to abandon their duty posts it was during that assault on our men that three unlucky ones were forcefully taken back to the air-force barrack were they were tortured as it was shown in the videos”

Ibrahim who could not conceal his dismay, said, it is unthinkable that someone who is saddled with the responsibility of protecting the citizens of the country, would resort to attacking the people he is expected to protect.

“. Both the military, paramilitary and every other uniform men and women of this country are serving the Nigerian society, we must learn to respect each other in the course of our duties for the progress of the country”

He expressed confidence that the commandant would take appropriate disciplinary measures on all those involved so as to serve as deterrent to others and learn to obey the laws of the land and have respect for the citizenry.

In his remarks Air-Commodore I. Sani assured that his command would not relent in fishing out all those involved in the incident as investigations have already revealed the identity of some of them whom are currently in detention and that as soon as investigations are completed, appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken against them including those who circulated the videos online.