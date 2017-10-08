The people of Agulu Community in Aniocha Local Government Area [LGA] have pledged their support for the incumbent governor of Anambra State, Governor Willie Obiano. This is as 247ureports.com gathered from the community members who attended the event in Agulu yesterday, Saturday October 7, 2017 indicated the endorsement was overwhelming.

The endorsement came following the works and infrastructural developments in Agulu under the Obiano administration. The leaders of thought in Agulu bestowed the pledge on the Governor stating that the Governor deserves a second term in office to continue his good works.

Present for the occasion in Agulu included the Chief Executive Officer of Juhel Pharmaceuticals, Ide Agulu, Chief Ben Obi, the President General of the Town Union and others.

Agulu is the hometown of Chief Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State. Chief Peter Obi is presently marketing another candidate for the gubernatorial position under the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP].

The people rejected endorsing Chief Peter Obi’s candidate for governor citing that Chief Peter Obi had told the people of Agulu never to support the opposition but to always support the party in power.