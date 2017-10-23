Agulu Lake Hotel: Obienyem Indicts Peter Obi… The True Story

From Ifeanyi ANIAGOH Abagana, Anambra State

Valentine Obienyem’s in his usual habit of insulting and spreading Propaganda against Gov Obiano of Anambra State exposed what could be termed as a serious indictment on Chief Peter Obi with respect to the Agulu Lake Hotel project.

Obienyem wrote “Agulu Lake Hotel is one of the projects Obi set money aside for their completion. But since Obi left, Gov Willie Obiano has not added one block to that complex. All they do is to use it for 419 and wayo”

His senior in lying, Joe Martins Uzodike also said on a National TV that “the Agulu Lake Hotel is kept there. Not a single kobo has been invested on it”

Below are pictures/video clip showing Agulu Lake Hotel before Gov Obiano and how it looks as at October 3rd this year… Be the judge. https://m.facebook.com/story. php?story_fbid= 10213503937528319&id= 1097821717

8 years of Chief Peter Obi, Agulu Lake Hotel was just a skeleton built in an erosion prone site.

But in just 3.5 years, Gov Obiano completed the physical structure, attracted Golden Tulip, a world class hotel management brand and paid 100% of the money needed to fully furnish the hotel to internationally acceptable standard.

Now, the Agulu Lake Hotel project is not only being completed by Gov Obiano but will open for business by next month being November, 2017.

Reacting to Obienyem’s lies, Ifeanyi Onyekwelu said, “This is laughable, Obi is the only Governor that ruled Anambra for eight years since the creation in 1991, this hotel proposal was marked out by Governor Nwobodo far back. Obi happens to hail from Agulu, what happened? Governor Obi, why didn’t you finish it? The story of setting money aside, sounds ridiculous. You stop meddling that story. Eight years no single gigantic project of news. After all Ngige started a stadium in his less than two years in office, and saddled with Federal and internal problems, he set the money aside, you Peter, abounded it. It is and was not news. Tell us what the PDP govt will do, forget this personal war that is being brought into public arena to engage every body to help you fight your personal enemy.”

This is a serious indictment on Chief Peter Obi… What he could not complete in 8 years, Gov Obiano has completed it in just 3.5 years.

All these Propaganda just because of N7bn godfather fee should have a limit.

I advise Obienyem and PDP/Obaze campaign team to focus on sharing their manifesto (if there’s any) instead of being petty and engaging in ethuggery.