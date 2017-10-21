Salil Shetty said: “Israel has the main and the most advanced labs for production of pesticides for agricultural products, and provides a large part of its own economic needs by selling the poisons that can kill these pests.”

Some European countries and the majority of Asian and African countries are affected by these pests and indirectly and directly in need of these pesticides. This is a crime against the environment and humanity. Salil Shetty.

“According to information that we have received, all countries should ban the import of agricultural products and seeds from Israel to their countries,” Salil Shetty added.

Salil Shetty Secretary-General of Amnesty International said on June 7, 2017: States must ban Israeli settlement products to help end half a century of violations.

The international community must ban the import of all goods produced in illegal Israeli settlements and put an end to the multimillion dollar profits that have fueled mass human rights violations against Palestinians, said Amnesty International today.