Agge Deep Seaport: Maritime Activities Kick Off In 2020, Says Dickson

…inaugurates project implementation c’ttee

Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, in Yenagoa on Wednesday assured prospective investors that, some levels of port activity would commence at the Agge Deep Seaport in Ekeremor Local Government Area, before the terminal date of his administration.

The governor, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, gave the assurance, while inaugurating a 14-member Project Implementation Committee for the Development of the Agge Deep Seaport in Government House, Yenagoa.

Dickson reiterated his administration’s commitment to the take-off of the project. He noted that, the government has already acquired and surveyed 15,000 hectares of land for the construction of the seaport.

While expressing satisfaction with the surveying job done by the Nigerian Army Engineering Corps, the governor however, said his administration intends to further engage them to survey another 15, 000 hectares for the development of the Agge Port City.

He described the committee as a team of experts and mandated them to advise and monitor the technical developments, arising from the project, and come up with a realistic time-frame of achievable milestones..

His words, “All I want to see before the end of my tenure on the 14th of February, 2020, is that, some commercial port-related activity should have started in that seaport. That is why it has become necessary to put this team together.

“Already a lot of work has been done. But going forward, it is the intention of the government to create a formal platform beyond this team either by way of a state corporation, which will be established by a bill that I intend to send to the State House of Assembly. Or, we get the Agge Seaport Development Company registered as a corporate entity that will run the actual management of the assets of that company”.

The Governor expressed optimism that, the Federal Government would fulfil its promise of granting all necessary licenses for the project, and assured the investing public of the security of their lives and investment in the area.

According to the Governor, the state Government has decided to work closely with all security agencies to build a Forward Operations Base (FOB) to provide a robust security presence in Agge.

Responding, the Chairman of the Project Implementation Committee of the Agge Deep Seaport Development, Captain Warredi Enisuoh, highlighted the benefits associated with the project to include stimulation of socio-economic activities in the state.

Captain Enisuoh, who described the project as one of the best investments of the Dickson-led Administration, pledged that, the committee would do everything within its reach to actualise its mandate.

Members of the committee include the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor, his Lands and Survey counterpart, Hon. Kuroakegha Dorgu and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Mr. Ere Efeke.

Others are HRM King Frank Okoroakpo, Retired Major Lance Anyanya, Mr. Joseph Ambakederemo, Capt. Suona Offor (Rtd) and Mr. Godwin Konyefa as well as representatives of the Nigerian Army, Navy and the Ministries of Trade and Justice, with the Director of Works, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure as the secretary.