Again, DSS Arrests NYCN President

ABUJA—AGAIN, suspected armed operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, have allegedly arrested the National President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere at his private office at Garki, Area 11, in Abuja.

Ugochinyere and his driver were allegedly whisked away yesterday to an unknown destination after armed security men suspected to be from the DSS in the wee hours of yesterday invaded his office at Suite 29, Shaki plaza Area 11, Garki. It will be recalled that Ugochinyere, was in May this year arrested and detained by DSS for one month and later released without any charge.

The court had awarded a compensation of N20 million for Barr. Ugochinyere for wrongful detention and damage, a ruling DSS had appealed. As at the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of the National President of Youth Council was yet unknown.

Speaking with journalists yesterday, a member of the youth group, Barrister Ohazuruike Tochukwu, alleged that armed security men suspected to be from DSS between 2am to 6 am, a period of four hours yesterday invaded the office at Suit 29 Shaki plaza area 11 Garki and whisked away Ugochinyere, his driver and secretary to unknown destination.

Prior to his arrest, Ugochinyere and his group had planned to stage a protest rally yesterday at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in connection with investigation into the violence in the Rivers State rerun election. DSS had early in the morning sealed off the venue of the protest rally and confiscated the materials and the equipment meant for the protest thus fuelling insinuation that DSS was uncomfortable with the protest.

–

Source: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/dss-arrests-nycn-president/