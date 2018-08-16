DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

After Two Years, Detained Nigerian Journalist Jones Abiri Freed

Jones Abiri, the Nigerian journalist detained for over two years has been released.

The journalist was released on Wednesday evening after he met his bail conditions, his lawyer told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Abiri was detained by the State Security Service for two years without trial over allegations he was linked to armed militancy in the Niger Delta.

Despite local and international pressure, Nigerian officials including the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, claimed Mr Abiri is not a journalist and tried to justify his illegal detention.

Mr Abiri, publisher and editor-in-chief of Weekly Source Newspaper was eventually granted bail by an Abuja court after he was charged to court following public outcry.

The court last week reviewed his bail conditions which were eventually met on Wednesday evening.

Mr Abiri’s lawyer, Samuel Ogala, also told PREMIUM TIMES his client’s trial continues at the Abuja magistrate court in Zone 2, Wuse on Thursday.