African Football Legends Will Play A Match Against Kano Pillars To Raise Money For IDPs

Since 2009, when Boko Haram began its terrorist activities in northeastern Nigeria, many people have lost their homes, their means of livelihood and have been forced to live in camps across the country.

And because football is the gift that keeps on giving, African legends are getting warmed up to raise money for these internally displaced people through a novelty match against Nigerian Professional Football League club, Kano Pillars.

According to Punch, chairman of the local organizing committee for MATCH4IDPS, Abi Goodman, told reporters that the match was necessary to lessen the suffering of the victims of the Boko Haram insurgency and to make people aware of the conditions of IDP camps across Nigeria.

Nigerian football legends expected to take part in the match are Nwankwo Kanu, Samson Siasia, Tijani Babangida, Garba Lawal, Mutiu Adepoju, Peter Rufai, and Daniel Amokachi. They will be joined by other African legends like El Hadji Diouf of Senegal, Stephen Appiah of Ghana, Mohammed Kallon of Sierra Leone, Fabian Makati of South Africa, and Lukas Radebe of South Africa.

Calling for full support for the match, Kanu said:

“We have to do this for the IDPs because people only talk and forget about them. We, therefore, call on the federal government, governors, corporate organisations, wealthy individuals and Nigerians in the diaspora to respond positively to this clarion call.”

The match will take place on December 14.