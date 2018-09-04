summer950x130.jpg
Published On: Tue, Sep 4th, 2018

Afenifere Has Not Adopted Any Presidential Aspirant

Press Statement

 The attention of Afenifere has been drawn to a spurious report in circulation that the group has adopted a Presidential aspirant for the 2019 elections.

 We ordinarily would have ignored the report as it makes no sense to suggest that a serious group would adopt an aspirant when political parties are yet to produce candidates .

 A rebuttal is  however being  issued  for the sake of the unwary who may be hoodwinked by the said report .

 We must state emphatically that our preoccupation  at the moment is to engage Presidential aspirants vis-a-vis our conviction that for Nigeria to make progress,It must be restructured into a truly federal polity .

 It is when political parties have put forward their candidates that Afenifere and it’s partners across Nigeria in the Nigerian Leaders and Elders Forum  would make a choice of a candidate whose vision and commitment tally with our quest for a productive  and working Nigeria .

We are fully committed to the goal of saving Nigeria from collapse and putting in place a leadership that can green-start the rebuilding of our country to make it take its pride of place in the comity of nations as well as providing opportunities for millions of our young people wasting away at home and perishing in the deserts in search of elusive greener pasture in spite of our having all that is needed to give them chances in life at home.

The general public is advised to wait for the appropriate time when we shall speak to our country.

 Chief R.F Fasoranti.

Leader

Afenifere.

