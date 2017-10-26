Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari

Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Thursday in Abuja commended Nigerians for the outpouring of prayers and show of goodwill to President Muhammadu Buhari since he returned to the country.

Receiving a delegation of well wishers to the President, led by Amb. Eze N. Ebere, Adesina said President Buhari deeply appreciated the prayers during his ill health, and after his recovery, from both the Christian and Muslim communities.

The Special Adviser also said the positive reviews on the President’s handling of conflicts in various parts of the country had been most encouraging for the administration, noting that the President remains focused in serving Nigerians, and ensuring an improvement in the lives of all.

“The President really appreciates all the prayers, and will like to say a big thank you for your support for his leadership style and handling of the conflicts,’’ he said.

Adesina assured the delegation of the President’s commitment and transparent leadership style, promising to deliver a letter brought by the group.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, who is also the National Patron of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said the association remains thankful to God for restoring the health of the President.

“We are here to commend the President over his leadership style, especially the way he handled the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) issue, and others, by ensuring that peace is restored across Nigeria,’’ Ebere said.

He pledged the association’s continued support for President Buhari’s administration.

The Justice of the Peace, an association, gave Adesina a special recognition as a “Peace Conservator’’.