Press Statement

Adeosun: Stop Parading Yourself as “Mr. Integrity”, PDP Tells Buhari

…Tasks Britain Not to Shield Adeosun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammodu Buhari

to stop parading himself as ‘Mr. Integrity”, following revelations that

the Federal Government smuggled the disgraced erstwhile minister of

finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, out of the country to prevent her from

exposing how the Presidency cabal, including close relations and

associates of Mr. President, fleeced the nation of trillions of naira.

The PDP further notes that the All Progressives Congress (APC), in

congratulating Adeosun, even after she had admitted her culpability on

issues of forgery and corrupt practices, has further showcased APC as a

party of corruption; an iniquitous fold, where thieves receive medals

instead of condemnation.

There are clear evidences that Adeosun could not have circumvented the

Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA),

National Security Adviser (NSA) the Police and even the Secretary to the

Government of the Federation (SGF) without the tacit approval of the

Buhari Presidency.

Furthermore, how did Adeosun evade checks by the Force Criminal

Investigation Department (FCID) in Abeokuta and the Ogun State House of

Assembly for clearance as commissioner, with her status as a dual

citizen, if not armed with inherent tendencies for fraud? It is clear

that the Buhari Presidency exploited this factor to swindle the nation,

in the finance ministry?

Moreover, the PDP is worried that President Buhari in appointing

Adeosun, with her divided citizenship allegiance, to hold the sensitive

office of the minister of finance, exposed our nation to the dangers of

having our security and economy information sold to international

interests.

This, perhaps, explains the anti-Nigeria financial policies, including

damaging foreign borrowing negotiations, which have returned our beloved

country to a debtor nation.

Until President Buhari brings Adeosun back to explain how the Presidency

cabal and APC leaders frittered away more than N10 trillion in 3 years,

the Buhari Presidency and the APC lack the moral rectitude to

pontificate on corruption as they have become directly complicit.

Finally, the PDP calls on the international community, particularly, the

British Government, not to shield Adeosun from facing the course of

justice.

The PDP urges the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, to note that

Adesoun has already confessed to a fraud in Nigeria and must not be

allowed a shelter in her nation.

We also call on the international community to put an eye on all

officials of the Buhari administration, including ministers, special

advisers and APC leaders as it has become obvious that they are being

used to fritter trillions of our national resources while our citizens

wallow in poverty, hunger and starvation.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary