September 16, 2018

Press Statement

Adeosun: PDP Asks NASS To Investigate N10 Trillion Sleaze By Presidency Cabal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the National Assembly to

immediately open an investigation into alleged siphoning of over N10

trillion by the cabal in the Buhari Presidency, concealed under the

tenure of erstwhile minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun.

The PDP said its position is predicated on allegations that the Buhari

Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC), being aware of the

former minister’s NYSC Exemption certificate liability, used her to

conduit the siphoning of trillions of naira from the national treasury.

The party urges the parliament to probe the books of the finance

ministry during Adeosun’s tenure as well as the ministry of petroleum

resources, which is under President Buhari to expose those behind the N9

trillion fraudulent oil contracts detailed in the NNPC leaked memo, the

N1.4 trillion fraudulent oil subsidy regime; the alleged diverted N1.1

trillion worth of crude oil through 18 illegal companies linked with APC

interests, among others.

The PDP also insists that Mrs. Adeosun must be made to explain how the

$321 million (N115 billion) repatriated by Switzerland was opened up for

relooting by the Presidency cabal and corrupt APC leaders, at the same

time she was in the media telling Nigerians that the funds was being

transferred to the poor and vulnerable household under a discredited

social safety nets system.

Mrs. Adeosun must also be made to tell Nigerians how a cabinet minister

close to President Buhari directly stole $16.9 million (about N7billion)

from the returned $321million as non existent legal fees before the fund

became an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) for members of the Presidency

cabal and APC leaders.

The former minister should also be made to expose where the pressure

that compromised the system for the stealing of over N25 billion

National Health Insurance Scheme fund (NHIS) from the Treasury Single

Account (TSA) was initiated.

The PDP invites Nigerians to note that President Buhari, as “Mr.

Integrity” has refused to order any investigation into huge allegations

of corruption and stealing under his watch, particularly those in the

petroleum sector, where he directly presides as minister.

In fact, the Presidency has suddenly gone dumb after the PDP challenged

President Buhari to start his declaration to jail looters by allowing an

open inquest into the Petroleum ministry, as well as allegations of

corruption against his ministers, special advisers, and leaders of his

party.

Since it has become clear that Mr. President is providing official cover

for corruption under his regime, the PDP urges the National Assembly to

subject all officials of the Buhari administration to an integrity test,

as Nigerians can no longer bear consequences of a pretentious

administration run by very corrupt individuals and fraudulent

characters.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary