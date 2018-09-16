Adeosun: PDP Asks NASS To Investigate N10 Trillion Sleaze By Presidency Cabal
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the National Assembly to
immediately open an investigation into alleged siphoning of over N10
trillion by the cabal in the Buhari Presidency, concealed under the
tenure of erstwhile minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun.
The PDP said its position is predicated on allegations that the Buhari
Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC), being aware of the
former minister’s NYSC Exemption certificate liability, used her to
conduit the siphoning of trillions of naira from the national treasury.
The party urges the parliament to probe the books of the finance
ministry during Adeosun’s tenure as well as the ministry of petroleum
resources, which is under President Buhari to expose those behind the N9
trillion fraudulent oil contracts detailed in the NNPC leaked memo, the
N1.4 trillion fraudulent oil subsidy regime; the alleged diverted N1.1
trillion worth of crude oil through 18 illegal companies linked with APC
interests, among others.
The PDP also insists that Mrs. Adeosun must be made to explain how the
$321 million (N115 billion) repatriated by Switzerland was opened up for
relooting by the Presidency cabal and corrupt APC leaders, at the same
time she was in the media telling Nigerians that the funds was being
transferred to the poor and vulnerable household under a discredited
social safety nets system.
Mrs. Adeosun must also be made to tell Nigerians how a cabinet minister
close to President Buhari directly stole $16.9 million (about N7billion)
from the returned $321million as non existent legal fees before the fund
became an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) for members of the Presidency
cabal and APC leaders.
The former minister should also be made to expose where the pressure
that compromised the system for the stealing of over N25 billion
National Health Insurance Scheme fund (NHIS) from the Treasury Single
Account (TSA) was initiated.
The PDP invites Nigerians to note that President Buhari, as “Mr.
Integrity” has refused to order any investigation into huge allegations
of corruption and stealing under his watch, particularly those in the
petroleum sector, where he directly presides as minister.
In fact, the Presidency has suddenly gone dumb after the PDP challenged
President Buhari to start his declaration to jail looters by allowing an
open inquest into the Petroleum ministry, as well as allegations of
corruption against his ministers, special advisers, and leaders of his
party.
Since it has become clear that Mr. President is providing official cover
for corruption under his regime, the PDP urges the National Assembly to
subject all officials of the Buhari administration to an integrity test,
as Nigerians can no longer bear consequences of a pretentious
administration run by very corrupt individuals and fraudulent
characters.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary