Adefarasin, Mo Abudu, Davido, others get Glazia Persons of the Year awards

As parts of efforts to recognise individual brands breaking ground in their various respective fields, the Glazia Magazine held its inaugural annual Glazia Persons of the Year summit in Lagos.

It recognised top players in various industries with awards based on their meritorious services and impact on the society in the previous year.

Those honoured include Senior Pastor, House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin, gospel singer, Mo Abudu and artiste David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, among others who made the final list of 20 persons out of over 200 nominees.

Editor-in-Chief, of the magazine, Omawumi Ogbe, said the Glazia Persons Of The Year awards was created to recognise individual brands breaking grounds in their respective fields of endeavour.

“These are distinguished personalities who over the last 12 months have contributed significantly to the development and progress of their immediate and remote spheres of influence, having demonstrated excellence in the areas of passion, progress, profit and power within the period under review,” she added.

Filmmaker and member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot in his opening remarks, noted that, “beyond celebrating the outstanding awardees, today is also about inspiration for growth. Today is about pointing out the facts that help achieve exceptionality and success.”

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo who was honored with the Pioneer award in the Special Recognition Category, expressed his pleasure at the recognition and what it portends for the industry; adding that Nollywood was here to stay.

Lanre Olusola, Bukky Shonibare, Japheth Omojuwa, Emmanuela, Aisha Ahmed, Bolanle Austin-Peters were also honoured.

Managing Director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Fund (NSIA), Uche Orji; Chairman Knightstone Properties, Adeniyi Adams; CEO ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile; Musical duo, DNA and Brand Strategist, Charles O’Tudor, among others, attended the event.