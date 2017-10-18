Adamawa Is Lucky To Have Gov Bindow – Emir of Bauchi

By Tom Garba, Yola

Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, has commended Governor Muhammad Umaru Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State for providing dividends of good governance for the people.

The Emir, who made the commendation when the governor of Adawama State paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Bauchi, explained that reports of the current transformation by the governor has reached him.

The Emir urged the people of Adamawa state not to relent in their prayers for the administration, while calling on Sen Bindow’s opponents to recognize the infrastructural development being provided for the people..

Speaking earlier, Governor of Adamawa state, Sen Muhammad Umaru Jibrilla Bindow, said the visit was necessitated by the need to receive some royal blessings.

Sen Jibrilla Bindow said Bauchi and Adamawa state share common interests, historical ties and aspirations.

Bindow then solicited continued prayer for President Muhammadu Buhari for him to sustain the determination to tackle security challenges of the North East.