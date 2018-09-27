DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Bombshell: Aisha Buhari’s Brother Wanted For Defrauding Chinese Firm N2billion

From Matthew Onah

An APC Governorship aspirant, Dr Mahmmood Halilu Ahmed (Modi) in Adamawa state participating in the Saturday indirect primaries, have allegedly been under investigation by security agencies for conspiracy and advance fee fraud related offences.

Ahmed, an immediate junior brother, to first lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari was alleged to have colluded with some persons in 2016, to defraud a Chinese consortium of over N2 billion, on the pretense that he was going to facilitate the allocation of an oil block to the Chinese firm.

The consortium, Quangzou oil company, QOL, was said to have paid over N2billion in hard currency and Naira denominations.

The consortium company secretary, Mr Chukwuemeka Anazodo, a legal practitioner, told press men in Yola on Thursday that the Chinese consortium have been battling to no avail to recover their money trapped in the hands of the suspect for the past two years.

He stated that initially, Dr Ahmed was arrested and detained by the Economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC, following a petition by the Chinese firm to security agencies including EFCC and the Nigerian Police but lamented that the security agencies have not been able to charge the suspects to court despite overwhelming evidences put at the disposal of the security organizations.

Mr Anazodo who said, he flew into Yola on Wednesday to ascertain if indeed the APC Aspirant was the same Dr Mamood Halilu Ahmed, that had defrauded the consortium and that he was shocked to find that it was same person.

He lamented that the firm had written reminders to the security agencies in the last two years without response due to the pervading influence of the suspect.

Anazodo, said they are being compelled to bring the issue to public domain, stressing any society that allows people of shady character and integrity deficient persons to assume political leadership, such a society was bound to fail.

He said, the firm would approach a court of competent jurisdiction to seek a fiat to prosecute Dr Ahmed if the security agencies continue to refuse to address the issues raised in their complaints.

President had recently pledged his support for Dr. Mamood Halilu Ahmed over the incumbent Governor of Adamawa State.