The Managing Director/CEO, Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) Mr. Chiedu Ugbo today led the company’s Management on a courtesy visit to The Executive Governor of Adamawa state, HE. Senator Mohammed Umar Jibrilla, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Martins Babale to brief him on the activities of NDPHC.

Adamawa state Governor is on the Board of NDPHC representing the North East zone of the country.

On the entourage of Mr. Ugbo is the Executive Director, Finance& Admin .Alhaji Babayo Shehu, GM Communication & PR, Yakubu Lawal, GM. Finance and Account, Mr. Azubuike Ameachi, Adviser on Transmission to MD/CEO, Engr. Steve Olumuyiwa, Adviser on Distribution to MD/CEO, Engr. Patrick Ochibe, Head Distribution, Engr. Jerry Obrutu, DGM Distribution,Engr. Mele Gazama, and Engr. Bille Mohammed, North East Field Project Manager, Engr. Muazu.

The Deputy Governor thanked NDPHC Management for the numerous project executed in the North East in general and Adamawa in particular.

He stated that Adamawa state will be glad to collaborate with NDPHC on several power projects including the solar