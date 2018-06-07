DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Actor Kanayo .O .Kanayo To Contest For House Of Reps

Ace Nollywood actor Kanayo .O .Kanayo has declared his interest to run for a seat in the House Of Representatives come 2019.

He revealed this on Instagram today.

Kanayo wrote;

”Hello Friends, good evening. History has been made today as I declared my intention to run for the House of Representatives, Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo State under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA. I owe you this information as I enlist your prayers and support. #OverAndOut”.