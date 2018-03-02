DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Achuzia: A Gallant Soldier – Ojukwu

By Okey Maduforo (Awka)

First son to the Former Head of State of the defunct Republic of

Biafra, Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Jr.) has described Col Joe

Achuzia as a gallant soldier and a great Nigerian.

Ojukwu who spoke in a release to reporters in Awka noted that Achuzia

was a dependable officer during the Nigerian Civil War and also worked

closely with his father late Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu during the battle

for the emancipation of Ndigbo.

According to Ojukwu, “It is with a heavy heart that I write to mark

the passing of an Iroko. A champion of the Igbos and a great

Nigerian”.

“As a civilian, before the war, he was based in Port Harcourt from

where he ran a large Engineering firm which specialized in making

explosives and training on its handling”.

“He was the President General of the Ika Igbos at that time”.

“He was nominated to represent the Ika Igbos at the Eastern Region

Constituent Assembly which preceded the declaration of the Republic of

Biafra”.

“He was never in the Nigerian Military however he fought in the Korean

wars from where he gained his Military and Guerrilla experience”.

“He was tasked with putting together a Biafran Militia”.

“Based on performance, the militia were drafted into the Biafran Army

and he became a Commissioned Biafran Officer”.

“His zeal, his passion and his unconventional approach distinguished

him in the battle field, though he was criticized precisely by some as

being over-zealous”.

“During the war he was favoured by my father because of his uncanny

capacity to produce results”.

“He had a direct reporting line to him and he was involved on several

fronts. The two remained quite close to the twilight of their years”.

Ojukwu also explained that the process of negotiating peace between

the Biafran and Nigeria side was commenced by Achuzia before Maj.

Philip Effiong came to meet the Nigerian side.

“He was the first Biafran senior officer to make contact with the

Nigerian side and led them on to Maj. Gen. Phillip Effiong”.

“That contact followed a visit to him by the Biafran Director of

Propaganda, Uche Chukwumerije”.

“He was part of the final discussions that led to Phillip Effiong’s

declaration of the end of the war at which point he was interrogated

and sent to detention”.

“He didn’t think he would come out alive and based on these

experiences, he later published his war memoirs – Requiem Biafra”.

“He was involved with Ohanaeze – he was at some point, the Sec. Gen.

while Joe Irukwu was the President Gen”.

“He was involved in the Oputa Panel”.

“He remained very vocal about Igbo Marginalization and supported the

agitations for a new Biafra”.

“While not calling out for secession, he believed strongly in self

determination”.

“Col J.O.G. Achuzia’s life was a life re-defined by the Biafran war as

was the case with that entire generation and by extension the Igbo

race”.

“For one side he was a villain and for the other side he was, and will

always remain, a War Hero”.

“As a citizen of Nigeria, he was a man who chose not to sit on the

sidelines as a spectator to history”.

“Rather, he took his destiny in both hands and left an indelible mark

in the history of our nation”.

“As this remarkable life comes to a close, in the name of the Dim

Odumegwu-Ojukwu family, I join all well meaning Igbos and Nigerians in

honouring a life well lived”.