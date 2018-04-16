DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

April 16, 2018

Press Statement

–

Abuja Protest Clash: PDP Calls For Immediate Inquest

–

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded for an immediate inquest into the violent clash between security forces and members of the Shiite movement, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The party is gravely worried over the handling of security in the nation’s capital and the near breakdown of law and order, which resulted in stampede and disruption of public and private businesses in the city center.

The PDP has noted that the development is linked with protests over the continued refusal of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to release the leader of the group, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, despite being granted bail by courts of competent jurisdiction.

The party further notes the continued show of force and infringements on the rights of citizens by the APC administration.

Furthermore, the PDP and indeed all lovers of democracy across the country are deeply concerned by the continued erosion of democratic tenets by the APC administration, resulting in avoidable crisis in various parts of the country.

The PDP sues for calm while demanding for an immediate inquest into the cause of this clash.

We also urge security high commands to ensure that this matter is nipped in the bud with the highest level of professionalism.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary