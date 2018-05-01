DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Abia Govt Extends Keke Operation To 9pm

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the extension of the operational time for duly registered commercial tricycles (Keke) to 9pm daily.

This extension is with effect from today, Monday, April 30, 2018.

The government wishes to advise all tricycle operators to ensure that they work strictly within 6am-9pm daily and also support security agencies to maintain the existing peace and security that earned Abia State recognition as the “Most Peaceful State in Nigeria” .

Thank you.

Chief John Okiyi Kalu

Honorable Commissioner for Information