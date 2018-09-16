DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Abia 2019: I Have Not Stepped Down, I’m The Candidate To Beat – Nwosu

Leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, (APC), Chief Friday Nwosu has denied withdrawing from the governorship race, insisting that he remains the aspirant to beat at the party’s primary election.

Reports are rife that the some APC governorship aspirants including Nwosu have withdrawn from the race as the Presidency has adopted Prince Paul Ikonne as its preferred candidate. However, Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has released a statement denying that President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed any aspirant in Abia State.

However, Nwosu in a press statement by his media office said his detractors are behind rumours that that he had withdrawn from the race and warned APC faithful shun dirty politics and name dropping in order to boost the chances of the party to win the Abia governorship poll in 2019.

“How can I withdraw when I’m the leading candidate for the APC governorship ticket in Abia? The public should ignore such rumours that I, Sir Friday Nwosu has withdrawn or stepped down from the Abia governorship race. The APC and good people of Abia as well as my teeming supporters should be aware that I’m still in the race. The rumour is unfounded and deceitful and a figment of the imagination of the people spreading it. I remain the aspirant to beat; my team is busy working towards emerging the APC flag bearer in the governorship election.

“I have my hands on the plough, there is no going back. By God’s grace, I will emerge the APC standard bearer in Abia. I can tell you that no aspirant for the Abia APC ticket has been adopted or anointed. The presidency has also issued a statement that it has not endorsed any aspirant from Abia.

“The party leadership in the state has assured us of a level playing field. So, you can ask why the purveyors of this fake information are afraid to submit themselves to the electorate at the primary election. Some of them have even gone ahead calling my supporters that I have stepped down for a particular aspirant. APC members should shun acts of desperation and dirty politics. This is the height of desperation. Such people are afraid of my rising profile. I can’t be intimidated. “