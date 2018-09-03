DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Abba Moro Picks Nomination Form For Senate

A League of Friends from Ado Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, has purchased the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Expression of Interest and nomination forms for Comrade Patrick Abba Moro, an aspirant for the Benue South senatorial race in the 2019 general election.

Presenting the forms to Moro at his residence in Otukpo, on behalf of members of the group, a former Deputy Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Stephen Onmeje, said they were convinced that the ex-Interior Minister would properly represent Benue South in the Senate.

Onmeje opined that Moro as a teacher both in secondary and tertiary institutions, contributed in no small measure to the growth and development of education in the state and Nigeria in general.

Noting that the membership of the group cuts across various interest groups including politicians, professionals and civil servants, the ex-lawmaker remarked that the people’s decision was borne out of their trust in the comrade’s ability to protect their interests.

He further pointed out that to improve the fortunes of the people of Benue South, a competent and experienced individual like Moro is needed to replace Senator Mark who has graciously decided to step aside for another person to occupy the senatorial seat.

“The people of Ado and indeed all other persons who are also by extension our federal constituency Friends are collectively calling on you (Abba Moro) to serve us. We invite others to join in the campaign to have a good representative. Just as you represented us as a Minister, we believe that you will do even more when we send you to the upper chamber,” Rt. Hon. Onmeje stated.

The ex-state parliamentarian added that, “as the comrade worked closely with David Mark and watched his performance in National affairs especially at the Senate, he must have studied all that he has done in the past, and we know for truth that if the people of the Benue South senatorial district do the needful by giving him the mandate, they will never regret.”

Responding, Moro, a one-time local government chairman said he felt overwhelmed with the purchase and presentation of the forms to him by the Ado League of Friends.

The comrade said the fairest thing to do when mentioning his achievements as Interior Minister is to acknowledge the cardinal role of “our Distinguish father, Senator David A.B Mark” who was the architect of whatever he has been in the recent past in politics.

He gave assurance of his capability “to take up the challenges that go with stepping into the big shoes of Distinguished Senator David Mark” as he has worked very closely with him, adding that he will strive to continually protect the interests of the people like the erstwhile Senate President has always done.

Ado is one of the nine LGAs in the Benue South Senatorial District. Senator Mark has been representing Benue South in the Red Chamber since the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999.