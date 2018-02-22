DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

A local govt in Kwara State denounces Nigeria, claim Benin Republic

–

Kwara Must Change wishes to bring to public attention, the unfortunate

situation in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State that has

made the people denounce their beloved Kwara State.

Baruten is a Local Government in Kwara State sharing border with Benin

Republic, but unfortunately, there is no road leading to the Local

Government from Kwara State.

When going to Baruten, one has to travel a long distance to

neighboring Oyo State before connecting back to Baruten Local

Government. However, apart from Oyo State, one can as well travel to

Benin Republic and come in through the other axis.

Although, Nigeria’s border road to Benin Republic located in Gwanara

district of Baruten Local Government is stinkingly terrible, not

withstanding, one can still use it at grave discomfort.

According to the people living in the local government, since the

creation of Kwara state over 51 years ago, no single meaningful

project has been done in the local government by either state or

federal government.

Few days ago, some members of Kwara Must Change residing in the local

government confided in us that they have since lost hope in the Kwara

State government and have silently denounce their Kwara State

citizenship due to absolute neglect.

‘’I am from Baruten local government, in Gwanara district

specifically. We call ourselves citizens of Benin Republic because we

are not sure if we are part of Kwara state. From Gwanara, we travel to

Saki in Oyo state for medical treatments and some even die on the road

while going’’. ‘’Others go to Benin Republic for medical treatments

too, because we really lack everything at Baruten especially Gwanara

district’’.

This is why Kwara Must Change is forced to ask the Kwara State

government if Baruten Local Government is no longer part of Kwara

State. If they are part of the State, why is Kwara State government

not responsible for those living in Baruten and why are they

completely abandoned over the years?

It is important to note that, the Kwara State governor, Senator

representing Kwara North and other office holders often go to Baruten

during electioneering campaigns. When they go there, they make all

sorts of promises, but after getting into office, they forget the

people.

We contend that, If government cannot build ordinary road into Baruten

local government, how would they provide schools, medical facilities

and other infrastructural developments?

Kwara Must Change is hereby calling on the Kwara State government to

tell the people of Baruten their faith, whether or not they remain

part of Kwara State and Nigeria in extension.

–

Abdulrazaq O Hamzat

Kwara Must Change