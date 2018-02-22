A local govt in Kwara State denounces Nigeria, claim Benin Republic
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
A local govt in Kwara State denounces Nigeria, claim Benin Republic
–
Kwara Must Change wishes to bring to public attention, the unfortunate
situation in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State that has
made the people denounce their beloved Kwara State.
Baruten is a Local Government in Kwara State sharing border with Benin
Republic, but unfortunately, there is no road leading to the Local
Government from Kwara State.
When going to Baruten, one has to travel a long distance to
neighboring Oyo State before connecting back to Baruten Local
Government. However, apart from Oyo State, one can as well travel to
Benin Republic and come in through the other axis.
Although, Nigeria’s border road to Benin Republic located in Gwanara
district of Baruten Local Government is stinkingly terrible, not
withstanding, one can still use it at grave discomfort.
According to the people living in the local government, since the
creation of Kwara state over 51 years ago, no single meaningful
project has been done in the local government by either state or
federal government.
Few days ago, some members of Kwara Must Change residing in the local
government confided in us that they have since lost hope in the Kwara
State government and have silently denounce their Kwara State
citizenship due to absolute neglect.
‘’I am from Baruten local government, in Gwanara district
specifically. We call ourselves citizens of Benin Republic because we
are not sure if we are part of Kwara state. From Gwanara, we travel to
Saki in Oyo state for medical treatments and some even die on the road
while going’’. ‘’Others go to Benin Republic for medical treatments
too, because we really lack everything at Baruten especially Gwanara
district’’.
This is why Kwara Must Change is forced to ask the Kwara State
government if Baruten Local Government is no longer part of Kwara
State. If they are part of the State, why is Kwara State government
not responsible for those living in Baruten and why are they
completely abandoned over the years?
It is important to note that, the Kwara State governor, Senator
representing Kwara North and other office holders often go to Baruten
during electioneering campaigns. When they go there, they make all
sorts of promises, but after getting into office, they forget the
people.
We contend that, If government cannot build ordinary road into Baruten
local government, how would they provide schools, medical facilities
and other infrastructural developments?
Kwara Must Change is hereby calling on the Kwara State government to
tell the people of Baruten their faith, whether or not they remain
part of Kwara State and Nigeria in extension.
–
Abdulrazaq O Hamzat
Kwara Must Change