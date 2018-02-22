DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

2019: We Will Knock Gov. M.A Abubakar Down – APC Lawmaker

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

As the crisis in All Progressive Congress (APC) Bauchi State Chapter deepens, a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly Honorable Mohammed Aminu ‎Tukur has vowed that they would knocked out Bauchi state Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar during the party primaries this year.

Aminu Tukur representing Lere/bula state constituency in the State Assembly ‎stated this yesterday during a telephone interview with journalists in Bauchi, boasting that the Governor cannot stopped him from clinching the party during the primaries

He alleged that in Governor ‎ Mohammed Abubakar desperation to denied perceived enemies ticket the Governor is sponsoring a faction of the party in Tafawa Local Government Council of the state.

He said, ‎”we are in situation were the party leadership in the state has denied itself the right to function as a political party living everybody to do whatever that pleases him. It is very unfortunate that the party chairman Alhaji Uba Nana has allow him selves to be used by the executive arm of government against the interest of the political party”.

“It is known to us that currently the Governor is sponsoring a faction of the party in my own local government under the supervision of the Governor and the state party chairman who have allow the opening of a second office of the faction in Tafawa Balewa against the provisions of the APC, against the provisions of the Constitution of Nigeria simply because they are not under the controlled of APC in Tafawa Balewa meaning there is a parallel secretariat of the party being sponsored by the Governor and his cohorts “. He added

Tukur stated that despise the Governor antics, he was confident that the rule of law which prevail in the APC would triumph over primordial sentiments and self fish ambitious.

He explained, “we are there on the ground and the Governor is nobody in Tafawa Balewa‎ he has no power to stopped us because this not PDP the governor he is a father figure who does fit the children he fathered and we don’t fear him and we don’t fear anything he represents and believed me we would knock him down, let the party primaries‎ come”.