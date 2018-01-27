DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Anambra Assembly Condemns FG Directive On Cattle Colony

The State House of Assembly has passed a resolution condemning the directive of the Federal Ministry of Information to state governments to establish cattle colony in all States of the country.

The House passed the resolution during yesterday’s plenary following a motion to that effect sponsored by Dr. Timothy Ifediramma, representing Njikoka one constituency.

The House also urged Governor Willie Obiano not to grant certificate of occupancy over any land in the state for the purpose of establishing cattle colony.

Moving the motion, Dr Ifedioramma explained that the directive of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to Governors is unconstitutional as cattle rearing is a private business and not for public purpose.

*On his part, the member representing Ayamelum Constituency, Mr. Uchenna Okafor noted that creation of cattle colony for Fulani Herdsmen in all the States of the federation will pose security threat to Nigerians, lamenting that many of his constituents who are predominantly farmers have lost their lives following clashes that ensued between them and Herdsmen who graze their cattle in farm lands in the constituency.*

The member representing Anambra East Constituency, Chief Obinna Emeneka and his Idemili South Constituency counterpart, Mr. Chuka Ezenwune called on the Federal Government to jettison the idea and adopt ranching as a measure to address the excesses of herdsmen in the country.

In their separate speeches the majority leader, Chief Victor Okoye, the Chief Whip, Chief Lawrence Ezeudu, and the member representing Onitsha North One Constituency, Mr. Chugboo Enwezor condemned the cattle colony policy in its entirety.

Others who spoke in favour of the motion were’ Sir Benson Nwawulu, representing Ogbaru One Constituency, the member representing Aguata Two Constituency, Chief Ikem Uzoezie, the Chairman, House Committee on information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Kingsley Iruba and the Minority Leader, Mr. Onyebuchi Offor

The Speaker, Barrister Maduagwu who read the resolution of the House described the motion as a welcome development

Source ABS.