Police Parade 19 Deadly Kidnappers In Kaduna

PRESS BRIEFING

Parade Of Nineteen (19) Vicious And Notorious Kidnap For Ransom/Armed Robbery And Cattle Rustling Gangs Terrorizing The Abuja-Jere-Kaduna-Zaria Highways Including Suspects Responsible For The Kidnap Of One Imam Hakeem Kosoko Recently, By CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD, FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER AT JERE, KADUNA STATE ON 9th JANUARY, 2018.

SUSPECTS

1st Gang – Kidnapping/Armed Robbery Gang

Bature Adamu ‘M’ 40yrs, (In suspected fake military uniform)

Sani Nasiru ‘M’ 28yrs (In suspected fake military uniform)

iii. Samaila Yahaya ‘M’ 30yrs (Admitted to have sold three AK47 Rifles to kidnappers)

Buhari Abubakar ‘M’ 35yrs

Kabiru Abubakar ‘M’ 29yrs

Abdulrashid Riba aka Baba Wakili ‘M’ 79yrs (Admitted to have sold Five (5) AK47 to Kidnappers)

vii. Sani Umar ‘M’ 25yrs

viii. Sani Nasiru ‘M’ 25yrs

2nd Gang – Kidnapping/Armed Robbery and Cattle Rustling Gang

Ibrahim Sulaiman ‘M’ 22yrs

Yahaya Abdullahi aka Kechi ‘M’ 27yrs

Bello Anji ‘M’ 30yrs

xii. Ahmed Abubakar ‘M’ 35yrs

xiii. Adamu Lawan ‘M’ 25yrs

xiv. Audu Lawan ‘M’ 30yrs

Usman Mohammed ‘M’ 20yrs

3rd Gang – Kidnapping/Armed Robbery Gang

xvi. Ahmadu Abdullahi ‘M’ 34yrs

xvii. Yahuza Yahuba ‘M’ 25yrs

xviii. Abubakar Abba ‘M’ 25yrs

xix. Adamu Haruna ‘M’ 21yrs

EXHIBITS

Eight(8) AK47 Rifles

Three Hundred and Twenty (320) 7.56mm AK47 Ammunitions

Sixteen (16) live Cartridges

One (1) GPMG Ammunition with magazine

2 pairs of Military Uniforms

Charms

Car breaking/unlocking tools

The IGP-Intelligence Response Team attached to Operation Absolute Sanity, working on actionable intelligence and in compliance with IGP’S directives to rid Abuja-Jere-Kaduna-Zaria highways and other major roads within FCT, Niger and Kaduna kidnappers, Armed Robbers and Cattle Rustlers arrested the above mentioned gangs responsible for several Kidnappings including that of one Imam Hakeem Kosoko and others on Abuja – Kaduna Roads.

Most of the suspects were arrested in the act after exchange of gun fire with the personnel of the IGP-Intelligence Response Team attached to Operation Absolute Sanity in their hideout along Kaduna – Abuja Road. Four (4) victims were rescued from their captivity and have been reunited with their families. The suspects arrested confessed and admitted the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crimes. Investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the gangs at large. The suspects will be arraigned in Court for prosecution on completion of investigation. The Nigeria Police Force deeply appreciates the support and cooperation of members of the Public in achieving the success story being showcased before the public today. The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to guarantee adequate protection of lives and property remain unequivocal and unwavering.

–

CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD

Force Public Relations Officers

Force Headquarters