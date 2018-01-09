Police Parade 19 Deadly Kidnappers In Kaduna
PRESS BRIEFING
Parade Of Nineteen (19) Vicious And Notorious Kidnap For Ransom/Armed Robbery And Cattle Rustling Gangs Terrorizing The Abuja-Jere-Kaduna-Zaria Highways Including Suspects Responsible For The Kidnap Of One Imam Hakeem Kosoko Recently, By CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD, FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER AT JERE, KADUNA STATE ON 9th JANUARY, 2018.
SUSPECTS
1st Gang – Kidnapping/Armed Robbery Gang
- Bature Adamu ‘M’ 40yrs, (In suspected fake military uniform)
- Sani Nasiru ‘M’ 28yrs (In suspected fake military uniform)
iii. Samaila Yahaya ‘M’ 30yrs (Admitted to have sold three AK47 Rifles to kidnappers)
- Buhari Abubakar ‘M’ 35yrs
- Kabiru Abubakar ‘M’ 29yrs
- Abdulrashid Riba aka Baba Wakili ‘M’ 79yrs (Admitted to have sold Five (5) AK47 to Kidnappers)
vii. Sani Umar ‘M’ 25yrs
viii. Sani Nasiru ‘M’ 25yrs
2nd Gang – Kidnapping/Armed Robbery and Cattle Rustling Gang
- Ibrahim Sulaiman ‘M’ 22yrs
- Yahaya Abdullahi aka Kechi ‘M’ 27yrs
- Bello Anji ‘M’ 30yrs
xii. Ahmed Abubakar ‘M’ 35yrs
xiii. Adamu Lawan ‘M’ 25yrs
xiv. Audu Lawan ‘M’ 30yrs
- Usman Mohammed ‘M’ 20yrs
3rd Gang – Kidnapping/Armed Robbery Gang
xvi. Ahmadu Abdullahi ‘M’ 34yrs
xvii. Yahuza Yahuba ‘M’ 25yrs
xviii. Abubakar Abba ‘M’ 25yrs
xix. Adamu Haruna ‘M’ 21yrs
EXHIBITS
- Eight(8) AK47 Rifles
- Three Hundred and Twenty (320) 7.56mm AK47 Ammunitions
- Sixteen (16) live Cartridges
- One (1) GPMG Ammunition with magazine
- 2 pairs of Military Uniforms
- Charms
- Car breaking/unlocking tools
The IGP-Intelligence Response Team attached to Operation Absolute Sanity, working on actionable intelligence and in compliance with IGP’S directives to rid Abuja-Jere-Kaduna-Zaria highways and other major roads within FCT, Niger and Kaduna kidnappers, Armed Robbers and Cattle Rustlers arrested the above mentioned gangs responsible for several Kidnappings including that of one Imam Hakeem Kosoko and others on Abuja – Kaduna Roads.
- Most of the suspects were arrested in the act after exchange of gun fire with the personnel of the IGP-Intelligence Response Team attached to Operation Absolute Sanity in their hideout along Kaduna – Abuja Road. Four (4) victims were rescued from their captivity and have been reunited with their families.
- The suspects arrested confessed and admitted the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crimes.
- Investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the gangs at large. The suspects will be arraigned in Court for prosecution on completion of investigation.
- The Nigeria Police Force deeply appreciates the support and cooperation of members of the Public in achieving the success story being showcased before the public today. The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to guarantee adequate protection of lives and property remain unequivocal and unwavering.
CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD
Force Public Relations Officers
Force Headquarters