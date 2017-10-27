How Okowa’s CSO Lawrence Ogoebulem Falsified Retirement Age Documents

To Stay Longer In Office And Loot More Money

– By Fejiro Oliver

By all laid down civil service rule in Nigeria, Mr Lawrence Ogoegbulem who currently serves as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Delta State Government House should be packing his bags, ready to bid goodbye to the Nigerian Police Force that he has served un-meritoriously, but like every greedy man who hates to leave where they make illegal wealth, he has manipulated the process to favor him, unknown to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who brought him onboard.

Investigations by this reporter revealed that CSO Ogoegbulem was enlisted into the force on 1/11/1982 and ought to be retiring on 1/11/2017, but the lure of corrupt wealth has forced him to forge documents to prolong his date of retirement.

Information exclusively available unveiled him using another date of enlistment in Asaba Police records to read 1/12/1982 and retirement year doctored to 1/12/2019.

With Force No 40022, SP Ogoebulem last promotion was 14/11/11 but sources alleged that he’s offering bribes to top police officers to get him promoted to Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) which has yielded no result.

On Thursday, the CSO threatened to shoot a journalist, Fejiro Oliver, if he sees him outside Government House, for exposing his dirty secret to the public. The journalist has petitioned relevant security agencies on the threat to life by the Governor’s CSO.