Jonathan Fails To Appear At Metuh’s Trial
Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has failed to appear as a witness in a money laundering case between the federal government and Olisa Metuh, former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The presiding judge, Okon Abang, of the federal high court in Abuja, had on Tuesday insisted that Jonathan must appear before the court as a witness in the case, after Metuh had made the request.
When the court resumed its sitting on Wednesday morning, Jonathan was yet to appear before it.