EFCC Arrests Federal Pay Officer in Uyo for Alleged Tax Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, on Tuesday October 17, 2017, stormed the Federal Pay Office in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital and effected the arrest of the Federal Pay Officer, Mr. Shiftanure E. John, for abuse of office and failure to remit N1.8 million (One million, eight hundred thousand naira) to the Board of Internal Revenue Service, BIRS in Akwa Ibom state.

Preliminary investigation revealed rntries in the agency’s cashbook which showed evidence of payments made to the Federal Pay Office FPO, but were not reflected in the banks reconciliation statement because they were not remitted to the appropriate bodies and banks/sub-treasury by the Federal Pay Officer, as stipulated in the financial regulations.

Others also being interrogated for their alleged involvement in the diversion of the said sum include the Deputy Pay Officer, Mrs. Obot A. Lucy, and the Cashier, Mrs. Ekanem Imabong.

The case will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.