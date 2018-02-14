DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Nedum Noble

The Anambra State Government has disclosed its plans to achieve 90 per cent access to water supply and sanitation reform policy by 2026 under joint partnership with the United Nations Children’s fund (UNICEF).

The Programme Manager, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Mr Victor Ezekwo who made the disclosure in a chat with newsmen in Awka, said 90% access to water and 85% access to sanitation had already been achieved in Awka North, South and Aguata Local Government Areas.

He added that government would ensure payment of its counterpart fund of N309 million, representing 30%, while UNICEF paid N750 million or 70% of the project cost.

According to Ezekwo, the task force on sanitation had certified 130 communities in the two LGAs as open defecation free, adding that UNICEF approved extension of the programme to Dunukofia LGA with construction of hand pumps, bore holes, solar boreholes and toilets in 336 communities in appreciation of the state performance.

“UNICEF will pay N649 million, while the state and local governments are expected to pay counterpart fund of N374 million for execution of the projects,’’ he said.

He expressed confidence that the state and LGs would meet their financial obligations in settling its counterpart funds.