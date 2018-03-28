8 Die Of Strange Disease In Kano
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
8 Die Of Strange Disease In Kano
–
At least eight persons have so far lost their lives as a result of a strange disease been recorded at Dungurawa village, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.
The victims include five children and and three adults.
The symptoms of the disease which has claimed lives almost on a daily basis include, high fever, and severe headache and it became noticeable a week ago in the community.
Confirming the out break of the disease, the state commissioner of Health Dr. Ibrahim Getso through the ministry’s public relation officer Ismaila Gwammaja stated that the ministry has been alerted and it has dispatched its surveillance team to the affected community for immediate investigation.
He called on the people of the state not to panic as the State Government is on top of the matter as it is always ready to curtail and prevent the spread of such diseases in the state and that as soon as the Rapid Response Team concludes their findings, the result would be made known to the public.