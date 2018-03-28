DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

At least eight persons have so far lost their lives as a result of a strange disease been recorded at Dungurawa village, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The victims include five children and and three adults.

The symptoms of the disease which has claimed lives almost on a daily basis include, high fever, and severe headache and it became noticeable a week ago in the community.