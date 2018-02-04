DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

6 Shops Razed In A Tanker Explosion In Anambra Market

By Nedum Nobel

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Goods worth millions of naira were on Sunday razed by fire when a tanker laden with fuel caught fire in Nkwobi market, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Aambra state.

247ureports.com gathered that no fewer than six shops were gutted by the fire.

According to sources, the tanker was coming from the building material market end of Ogidi, through the bypass to Ugwunwasike when the incident happened.

“The truck was climbing the hill and in the process, started rolling back. it suddenly fell and the content spilled out and ignited fire which affected the six shops.” he said.

Efforts by the fire fighters from the building material market, Ogidi, Okpoko, Government House and Onitsha Main market to quench the fire proved abortive as the smoke bellowing from the Tanker could not allow the fire service men to quel the fire.

Vehicular movement was however restricted through the by-pass, as traders who do business in the market have on a tip-off throng the market to acquint themselves with extent of damages to their wares.