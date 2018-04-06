DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

6 NEMA Directors Suspended

Six directors of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, have been suspended indefinitely over ongoing investigations into corrupt activities in the agency.

In a statement on Friday by Sani Datti, the spokesperson for NEMA, said the officials were suspended by the newly-inaugurated board of the agency in connection with the ongoing probe of the finances of NEMA by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to him, the financial years under EFCC’s probe are from 2011 to 2015.

He said that those suspended are Director of Finance and Accounts, Akinbola Hakeem Gbolahan; Ag. Director, Special Duties, Umesi Emenike; Director, Risk Reduction, Alhassan Nuhu.

Others are Pilot in-charge Air Ambulance and Aviation Unit, Mamman Ali Ibrahim; the Chief Maintenance Officer, Ganiyu Yunusa Deji; and the Director of Welfare, Kanar Mohammed.

Mr Datti said the EFCC had in a report to the Presidency recommended the disciplinary measure to enable unhindered investigation and access to vital records on corruption allegation against the directors.

“Based on the EFCC’s recommendation, the Board of NEMA approved the suspension and directed the management to give effect to its decision.

“The Board also mandated the management of NEMA to cooperate fully with the EFCC in the ongoing probe,” Mr Datti said.