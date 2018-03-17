DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

5 Govs, Oni Of Ife, Others Grace Obiano’s Inauguration

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Nedum Noble

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, was on Saturday, sworn in for a second term in office by the Chief Judge of the state, Hon Justice Peter Umeadi.

No fewer than five governors, including Governor Fayose from Ekiti state, Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, Senator Victor Umeh, Oni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwuse and host of other dignitaries witnessed the colorful event.

All governors from the South-east region were in attendance except Owelle Rochas Okorocha of Imo state.

A 21-gun salute heralded Governor Obiano’s swearing-in which took place shortly after that of his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke.

Obiano had in his inaugural speech, urged the citizenry not to lose hope in the face of challenges, but to accept responsibility in building a new world that would announce their presence on earth.

“Let me assure you here that the democratic garden you watered with your votes on November 18, 2017 will bloom with the flowers of progress. It will flourish to our joy and happiness and to the admiration of all Nigerians.

“We shall work together, dream together and create new narratives with happy endings for ourselves. Our dream is within a touching distance under my watch! We can see its gleaming surface on the horizon,” he added.