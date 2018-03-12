DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Okey Maduforo

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo State Chapter gears up to

the conduct of its National Assembly Primary Election in the area,

about five aspirant for Orlu-Orsu, Oru East Federal Constituency are

set to step down for Chief Felix Idiga.

Similarly a group under the umbrella of Orlu Consultancy Forum has

raised an alarm over an alleged plot by those it called desperate

politicians to stop the ambition of Idiga contending that they are

enemies of effective representation.

According to a source within the ranks of the APC in Imo State, the

aspirants have been meeting in the last one month to produce a

consensus candidate for the party who would be nominated for the 2019

General Election.

As at the time of this report yesterday eight persons have indicated

interest to contest for the ticket of the party in the area and five

out of the aspirants are concluding arrangements to support Idiga.

At a meeting held by a group known as Orlu Stakeholders, members

present noted that members of campaign organizations of the aspirants

have indicated interest for harmonization of all members and their

aspirant “yes we have been meeting and you do not expect everyone to

agree on the issue of stepping down. I do not want my name on print so

that those who may want to close ranks with us will not think that we

are exposing them”.

“For the case of Idiga he is popular and very much on ground, he has

structures built over the years before he joined politics and that is

what he has going for him. If others, like the five aspirants, can

agree, then it would be good for our party.”

“It is not only in APC, we also have some in the People’s Democratic

Party (PDP) who feel that they do not have any business going for the

election when Idiga is in the race. So let us watch and see how it

goes.”

According to a communiqué signed by the South East coordinator Comrade

Anthony Nwankwo and the secretary Mrs. Nneka Igbokwe “we the members

of Orlu Consultative Forum after its Zonal meeting held at Awka

Anambra State, wish to state that Chief Felix Idiga, the CEO JAFAC

Group of companies among other possible aspirants is qualified to be

the voice of our people at the National Assembly”.

Continuing, the body urged the people of the area, not to be deceived

by whatever machinations of desperate politicians whose grassroots

support and sacrifice to humanity is nonexistent.

The body noted that those elements are out to distablize the political

harmony in the area insisting that those people are on their own.

“At this juncture we urge our brothers and sisters from Orlu, Orsu and

Oru East Federal Constituency to be mindful of the machinations of

some desperate politicians whose stock in trade is to go to Abuja for

personal gains and those who have neither any grassroots foundation

nor sacrifice to the growth and development of the area”.

“We have being following his immense contributions to the development

of human resources which countless men and women have benefited from

and his litany of companies that have been a catalyst to the growth of

small, large and medium scale industries in Nigeria which is

commendable”.

“Comparatively his wealth of experience in the area of agricultural

revolution, with respective state governments and multinationals has

been unequaled among other possible aspirant”.

“It is our view that his journey to the Federal House of

Representatives, Abuja would indeed take our Federal Constituency to a

high level and also galvanize human and material resources in the area

to promotes the land”.

Idiga, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JAFAC Group of Companies

had earlier contested for the Orlu Senatorial seat in the last

dispensation under the Accord Party and is among the top contestants

for Federal House of Representative seat under the APC.