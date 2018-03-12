5 APC Aspirants To Step Down For Idiga As Orlu Forum Raises Alarm Over Conspiracy
By Okey Maduforo
As the All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo State Chapter gears up to
the conduct of its National Assembly Primary Election in the area,
about five aspirant for Orlu-Orsu, Oru East Federal Constituency are
set to step down for Chief Felix Idiga.
Similarly a group under the umbrella of Orlu Consultancy Forum has
raised an alarm over an alleged plot by those it called desperate
politicians to stop the ambition of Idiga contending that they are
enemies of effective representation.
According to a source within the ranks of the APC in Imo State, the
aspirants have been meeting in the last one month to produce a
consensus candidate for the party who would be nominated for the 2019
General Election.
As at the time of this report yesterday eight persons have indicated
interest to contest for the ticket of the party in the area and five
out of the aspirants are concluding arrangements to support Idiga.
At a meeting held by a group known as Orlu Stakeholders, members
present noted that members of campaign organizations of the aspirants
have indicated interest for harmonization of all members and their
aspirant “yes we have been meeting and you do not expect everyone to
agree on the issue of stepping down. I do not want my name on print so
that those who may want to close ranks with us will not think that we
are exposing them”.
“For the case of Idiga he is popular and very much on ground, he has
structures built over the years before he joined politics and that is
what he has going for him. If others, like the five aspirants, can
agree, then it would be good for our party.”
“It is not only in APC, we also have some in the People’s Democratic
Party (PDP) who feel that they do not have any business going for the
election when Idiga is in the race. So let us watch and see how it
goes.”
According to a communiqué signed by the South East coordinator Comrade
Anthony Nwankwo and the secretary Mrs. Nneka Igbokwe “we the members
of Orlu Consultative Forum after its Zonal meeting held at Awka
Anambra State, wish to state that Chief Felix Idiga, the CEO JAFAC
Group of companies among other possible aspirants is qualified to be
the voice of our people at the National Assembly”.
Continuing, the body urged the people of the area, not to be deceived
by whatever machinations of desperate politicians whose grassroots
support and sacrifice to humanity is nonexistent.
The body noted that those elements are out to distablize the political
harmony in the area insisting that those people are on their own.
“At this juncture we urge our brothers and sisters from Orlu, Orsu and
Oru East Federal Constituency to be mindful of the machinations of
some desperate politicians whose stock in trade is to go to Abuja for
personal gains and those who have neither any grassroots foundation
nor sacrifice to the growth and development of the area”.
“We have being following his immense contributions to the development
of human resources which countless men and women have benefited from
and his litany of companies that have been a catalyst to the growth of
small, large and medium scale industries in Nigeria which is
commendable”.
“Comparatively his wealth of experience in the area of agricultural
revolution, with respective state governments and multinationals has
been unequaled among other possible aspirant”.
“It is our view that his journey to the Federal House of
Representatives, Abuja would indeed take our Federal Constituency to a
high level and also galvanize human and material resources in the area
to promotes the land”.
Idiga, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JAFAC Group of Companies
had earlier contested for the Orlu Senatorial seat in the last
dispensation under the Accord Party and is among the top contestants
for Federal House of Representative seat under the APC.