DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

41yr Old Man Remanded In Prison For Rape Of 4 Daughters

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A forty-one year old MICHAEL AKPAN-ISAIAH has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly raping his four daughters below the age of seventeen.

AKPAN-ISAIAH is accused of forcefully having sexual intercourse with his four daughters who are between the age of two and seventeen.

The accused is said to have committed the crime within the premises of a private school around Borokiri Sand Field area of Port Harcourt where he was given accommodation.

Our correspondent reports that when the three count charges were read at a Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt Capital, AKPAN-ISAIAH accepted to have committed the crime but told the court that he did not know what came over him.

Chief Magistrate ZINNAH ALIKOR who described the act as abomination declined jurisdiction to hear the matter, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.

Chief Magistrate ALIKOR however requested that the police should bring the original case file within seven days which she said will be transited to the Department of Public Prosecution for advice before adjourning sine dine.

FORTUNE ADANDA, a representative of the Federation of International Lawyers, FIDA who is holding brief for the four daughters also told newsmen that medical diagnosis conducted to the four children proved that they have all been defiled.

ADANDA said the FIDA will ensure that the matter is prosecuted appropriately to serve as a lesson to all those are into such as well as those who intend to go into such crime.

The proprietress of the school where the crime is said to have been committed, PATIENCE DANGANA told our correspondent outside the court that she decided to involve the police base on her observation and series of complaints by the children.

The mother of the rape children, GRACE MICHAEL said she had reported to the family members of the her husband when she noted the activities of the man against his daughters but no serious action was taken while the husband continue threatening and beating up any of them who complain.