DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

4 Persons Convicted For Noise Pollution In Edo

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Edo State government Monday said it has secured the conviction of four persons, for noise pollution.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Hon. Reginald Okun, disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Benin City, Edo State capital.

He however did not mention the names of the convicted noise makers and at which court.

He said the government is clamping down on persons who violate laws on noise pollution in the State, saying: “We have secured four convictions, with more persons to be charged to court soon.”

Okun said it is regrettable that people disregard laws on noise pollution, adding that the government will not tolerate any behavior that disregards law and order, or people being laws unto themselves.

This is even as he said that the practice is common with some religious centres, relaxation spots, night clubs and bars.

“There was a petition where someone alleged that his children find it difficult to sleep at night because of the noise in his neighborhood, only for the children to go to school to sleep during the day.

“It is sad how people set up external speakers and live bands outdoor, which disturb entire neighborhoods.

“They do all these without considering its adverse effect on the immediate environment. The standard practice for use of speakers in such places, is that they set-up some form of soundproof system to restrict the sound,” he explained.

The Commissioner disclosed that the government has already set up a mechanism to warn people and sensitise them on the existence of the rules and would not treat lightly those who break the law.

“The State government will not relent in warning people to desist from such practice, as we will continue to serve notices to such persons.

“Aside prosecution, we are focusing more efforts on sensitisation as the government takes the issue of noise pollution very seriously. People with external speakers should remove such andendeavour to do the right thing.”

On the use of siren, Okun disclosed that the State government is working with the Police Command in the State​.

“We are making effort to get the Commissioner of Police to get people to understand the proper use of siren, which is in emergency cases. We are also reaching out to the hospital management board to ensure ambulances when ambulances should use sirens,” he said.