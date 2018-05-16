DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State on Wednesday remanded three politicians in Ikoyi Prison over alleged murder.

The accused – Bosun Adigun, 43; Semiu Ogunbona, 58; and Sabitu Kamarudeen, 54, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.G. Oghere, ordered that the trio should be remanded in prison due to the magnitude of the alleged offences.

The prosecutor, Insp. Modupe Olaluwoye, had told the court that the accused conspired and shot dead one Mr Nurudeen Olanase following a political disagreement.

She said that the accused committed the offences at noon on May 12 at the Central Community Primary School, Oniwaya, Agege, Lagos.

According to the prosecutor, the accused shot the deceased on the head with a prohibited firearm.

“They conspired among themselves and killed the deceased because of a political disagreement they had,” she said.

The prosecutor submitted that the offences contravened Sections 215 and 233 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Murder attracts death penalty.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Tunji Akinyemi, had prayed the court to grant his clients bail in liberal terms but Oghere remanded them and ordered that the case file should be sent to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until July 11for mention.