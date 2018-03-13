By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Kano police command have arrested three staff members of NNPC mega station Hotoro in Kano over alleged connivance in robbery incident which led to the snatching of N16 million belonging the NNPC mega station.

Confirming the story, the police state public relations officer SP Magaji Musa Majiya said the three suspected staff members including cashier one, two and their supervisor have since been apprehended in connection with the robbery incident.

According to him, investigation have since commenced in order to arrest the fleeing hoodlums for prosecution. The incident happened around 8 am when the staff were conveying the money to one of the commercial banks in the area when the suspected armed robbers were said to have attacked the vehicle conveying the money and snatched one of the sacks containing about N16 million.