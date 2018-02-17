DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

3 Docked Over Indian Hemp Possession In Anambra

By Nedum Noble

Three persons have been arraigned before Justice Ibrahim Gafai of the Federal High Court sitting in Awka by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), over illegal possession of Cannabis Sativa, otherwise known as Indian hemps.

The suspects, Obi Okechukwu and Chibuike Nwachukwu were to stand trial as first offenders, while Ifeanyi Morah might face stiffer penalties if found guilty by the court as he was on bail on a similar count charge before the same court.

Another suspect, Osita Mmaduka was also arraigned for obstruction of arrest by the officers of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The four suspects, however pleaded not guilty to the different charges levelled against them.

A mild drama however, ensued during the court proceedings when Justice Gafai ordered the NDLEA officer, Mr. Aliero who brought the suspects before the court, and the prosecution counsel, Mr. Patrick Eshua, to grant the suspects access to another cloth, having been on the same cloths since arrest.

Justice Gafai argued that the suspects have fundamental human rights and therefore must be treated with dignity, charging the NDLEA to ensure that the suspects do not return to court on the next sitting on the same cloths.

The sitting was adjourned till the 27th of February, 2018 for the commencement of trial.